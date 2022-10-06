Fabio Jr. publishes video kissing presenter: “I love you”

On social media, Fábio Jr. released the video alongside the presenter and surprised everyone

Fabio Jr., one of the icons of Brazilian music, used his social networks in recent days to share a video where he appears kissing a presenter. The famous in question is Hebe Camargo, Queen of TV.

On Instagram, the singer released a beautiful and emotional tribute to the famous, 10 years after her death. In the video, he shared a series of moments with her, including the kiss of millions of the two.

“I miss you so much… You are so much missed!!! ❤️ I love you forever! #tbt”, wrote Fábio jr., in the caption of the recording that yielded a series of comments from the public that does not hide how much he misses the famous.

“Hebe will be eternal in our memories and in our hearts.”, “She is really missed”, “I miss her happiness on TV but will be forgotten!”, “I miss this “cutie” a lot”, said some netizens.

HURT

“Always be”, Fábio Jr. sends a public message to Cleo with a series of images and the actress responds “I am here to say”, Fábio Jr. sent a sincere message to Cleo Pires on TV and made her daughter cry Many had no idea who Fábio Jr. is married today: “I am grateful every day for having you”

Hebe Camargo, for more than two decades, was one of the main presenters of SBT. But, in 2010, she left the channel after several frictions with Silvio Santos. Recently, Marcello Camargo, who is the son of Hebe Camargo, revealed that his mother did not hold any grudges against him during an interview with the journalist of ‘Balanço Geral São Paulo’.

He also explains that during the last moments of Hebe Camargo’s life, the two managed to get it right,” he said. “Can you say that Hebe died with Silvio Santos’ grief?”, asked Fabíola Reipert.

“Not ever. My mother had such admiration and respect for Silvio Santos that, when she was in the hospital, he called her cell phone,” he began.

He continued: “Wow, that was great for her. she took the business [aparelhos que estavam no braço], was better than any chemotherapy. That phone filled her heart with joy.”