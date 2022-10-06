Father of teenager who shot at school and gun owner testify

The father of the teenager who shot three students at a school in Sobral and the man who has a record of the weapon used in the crime were taken to the police to give evidence. The information is from the Secretary of Security of Ceará, Sandro Caron. According to him, computers and media used by the teenager were also seized, in order to verify if there was any incitement by third parties to commit the crime.

In testimony, the teenager confirmed to the police that he intended to hit the three students. According to Caron, he took the gun to school and, during the break between classes, he took out his revolver and shot his classmates. Caron also claims that the motivation of the crime was “revenge” for the bullying suffered by the author of the shooting.

There is still no information about the relationship between the gun’s owner and the teenager’s father or how the student had access. Despite having no evidence about the participation of other people, the influence of a third party is investigated. Caron assures that a “thorough analysis” of the boy’s computer will be carried out.

Subscribe to THE POVO+ Get access to all exclusive content, columnists, unlimited access and discounts at stores, pharmacies and more. Sign it

Ceará’s Secretary of Education, Ana Estrela, is going to Sobral to follow up on the case. The Ceará Education Department (Seduc) reported that the students’ families are being welcomed by the Regional Coordination team, which includes a social worker and a psychologist.

And he highlighted, through a note, that “the school community is also counting on the support of Psychology professionals from the Regional Coordination. Seduc has constantly reinforced actions aimed at the safety of the school environment, both in physical and psychological terms”.

About the subject









Updated at 1:47 pm

Questions, Criticism and Suggestions? Talk to us

tags