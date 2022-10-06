Fazenda 2022: UOL poll points out who should be eliminated between Tiago, Deborah and Rosi

With a lot of fire in the hay, the Farmer’s Test marked the night of the participants in “A Fazenda 2022”. After Deborah’s veto, the dispute was between Tiago, Alex and Rosiane, but Alex did well and now the audience will have to decide who takes the route from Roça straight to the big city by eliminating one of them. according to a poll promoted by UOLthe public already has a favorite name for the dispute.

Since Adriane Galisteu opened the vote, the UOL poll has been live. Rosiane Pinheiro and Deborah Albuquerque face each other for the second time, being Rosiane the second most voted to remain in the program with 33.05% of the votes. Deborah could leave the race with just 18.75% of the vote, just as a tarologist’s prediction pointed out, the endgame could be looming for Deborah. Tiago continues with the favoritism of the public, adding 48.20% of the votes.

THE UOL poll does not necessarily reflect the result of the elimination in “The Farm 2022”. To vote for the favorite participant, the public must access the R7 Portal. Voting is open until Thursday night (6th) and will be closed by Adriane Galisteu on the live show before the announcement.

How did the formation of the Roça in A Fazenda happen?

Vini used his power of Farmer and indicated Alex to Roça. The house was divided between voting for Shayan and Tiago because of the general brawl the previous morning, with the power of the red flame. Iran gave up R$5,000 to vote twice, taking Neymar’s ex-stepfather to Roça. Tiago pulled Deborah onto the stool. During the remaining one, Rosiane was left behind and had to face one more Roça. The dancer chose to veto Deborah, her rival in the game, leaving the redhead once again without participating in the Test do Fazendeiro after ending up in Roça. This is the third hot seat that Deborah faces, adding a participation in all the Roças of the season.