FC Red Bull Salzburg vs Dynamo Zagreb – Live – Champions League
Abhishek Pratap 1 min ago Sports 0 Views
FC Red Bull Salzburg vs Dinamo Zagreb – Live – Champions League – Minute by Minute Earth
Products
Email
Account configurations
Champions League
FC Red Bull Salzburg
My team
Red Bull Arena Salzburg | 10/05/2022 1:45 pm
Narration
- 51′
- 50′
- 49′
- 47′
- 46′
- 44′
- 43′
- 42′
- 41′
- 40′
- 39′
- 38′
- 37′
- 36′
- 35′
- 34′
- 32′
- 31′
- 27′
- 26′
- 23′
- 20′
- 17′
- 13′
- 10′
- 9′
- 8′
- 7′
- two’
- 1′
- 0′
- 47′
- 44′
- 39′
- 36′
- 35′
- 33′
- 32′
- 31′
- 30′
- 27′
- 24′
- 23′
- 20′
- 17′
- 16′
- 13′
- 11′
- 10′
- 8′
- 7′
- 5′
- two’
-
Check Also
This Wednesday, Corinthians announced the details of the beginning of the sale of tickets for …