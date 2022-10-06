Federal universities say they had part of the budget blocked by the government and that their activities are at risk | Economy

The National Association of Directors of Federal Institutions of Higher Education (Andifes) said this Wednesday (5) that the federal government has formalized a new block of resources at the Ministry of Education, which will affect universities.

The government announced, at the end of September, a block in the Union Budget of R$ 2.6 billion, but has not yet detailed which ministries suffered the contingency.

According to Andifes, R$328.5 million was blocked in education. According to the entity, this will make it impossible for universities, federal institutes and the Coordination for the Improvement of Higher Education Personnel (Capes) to be committed (reserve for expenses).

“This amount, if added to the amount that had already been blocked throughout the year, makes a total of R$ 763 million in amounts that were taken from the federal universities from the budget that had been approved for this year”, explained Andifes.

Due to the new block of resources, the board of Andifes called an extraordinary meeting of its full council for this Thursday to discuss the actions and measures.

“Andifes’ board, which was already seeking to reverse previous blocks for the reestablishment of the approved budget for 2022, without which the functioning of universities was already compromised, added that this new contingency puts the entire university system at risk”, he added.

Government announces block of R$ 2.6 billion in 2022 budget spending

Finally, Andifes says it regrets that the new blockade was imposed almost at the end of the year, “once again making any form of institutional planning unfeasible, when it is touted that the national economy would be in full recovery”.

“And we also regret that the area of ​​education is, once again, the most affected by the cuts that occurred”, he concluded.

In a note, the Ministry of Education reported that it has adapted to the blockade, in accordance with the government decree. The folder also said that, in December, the values ​​will be unlocked.

“MEC carried out the necessary reversals within the limits in order to comply with the Decree, which corresponds to 5.8% of the discretionary expenses of each unit. will be re-established in December,” the Ministry of Education said.

O g1 questioned the Ministry of Economy about the new blockade of resources in education and was waiting for an answer until the last update of this report.

In a note released also this Wednesday, the Federal Network of Vocational, Scientific and Technological Education complained of blockages in the budget of institutions such as federal institutes.

According to the note, the new contingency of the technical network is R$ 147 million. Throughout the year, the value reaches R$ 300 million.

“Essential cleaning and security services will be discontinued, further compromising laboratory and field activities, culminating in unemployment and the precariousness of educational projects, at a time of attempted economic heating and resumption of face-to-face educational activities in the post-pandemic”, he wrote. the technical education entity.

Blocking of BRL 2.6 billion

The BRL 2.6 billion block in the 2022 budget was announced on September 22. The objective, according to the economic area, was to comply with the spending ceiling rule – whereby most expenses cannot rise above the previous year’s inflation.

The ministries subject to the cuts were not disclosed at that time. A presidential decree, issued on September 30, brought the tables with the contingencies by area. However, contrary to usual, the Ministry of Economy did not disclose explanations detailing the contingency by areas.