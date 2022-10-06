Felipão minimizes Athletico’s draw with Fortaleza and celebrates point in stoppage time: “I’m happy” | athletico-pr

The coach Luiz Felipe Scolari minimized Athletico’s 1-1 draw with Strength on Wednesday night, at Arena da Baixada, for the 30th round of the Brazilian Championship. Hurricane left behind and scored at the end of the match, with forward Pablo.

The stumble at home kept the Hurricane in sixth place in Serie A, with 48 points. The seventh Atlético-MG beat Santos away from home and closed the gap to two points.

Despite the scenario, the red-black fan was irritated by the performance during the second stage and even asked for “race”. Felipe ignored the complaints and mentioned that the opponent has the third best campaign of the return (23 points in 11 games) and left the lantern for the ninth position.

Fortaleza is a very good and organized team, not just now. If the crowd is not happy, whatever, be sad. I’m happy. — Felipão, in a press conference

Best moments: Athletico-PR 1 x 1 Fortaleza for the 30th round of the Brasileirão 2022

In a busy opening 45 minutes, Athletico even opened the scoring with Nico Hernández, but the goal was disallowed after a VAR review because the ball had gone out on the back line. Fortaleza then scored the nets, with Thiago Galhardo, in a cross kick.

Terans almost made the equalizer with a shot close to the post, just as Vitinho sent it with a head out. In the end, Leão do Pici had a clear opportunity to expand with Brítez, who isolated in the small area.

In the second half, Hurricane bumped into a defensive stance by Fortaleza and only bothered with a kick by Hercules. Thiago Heleno, headed, Pablo and Vitor Bueno threatened Fernando Miguel’s goal.

When the game was heading for a rubeo-negra defeat, in the 46th minute, Pablo took advantage of the excess in the area and hit the tricolor goalkeeper’s corner.

The biggest difficulty was Fortaleza. Today’s draw is not a defeat. A point in this game situation is great. I don’t have to regret. — Felipe

1 of 1 Felipão at the press conference after Athletico 1×1 Fortaleza — Photo: Thiago Ribeiro/RPC Felipão at the press conference after Athletico 1×1 Fortaleza — Photo: Thiago Ribeiro/RPC

See what’s new from Athletico on Twitter

Follow GE/PR on Facebook

With the goal in stoppage time, Athletico extended the series unbeaten by the Brasileirão in Baixada: 14 games, with eight wins and six draws. The only red-black defeat at home in the consecutive points competition was against Atlético-MG, on April 17, with the then coach Fábio Carille.