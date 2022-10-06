FIA postpones result of F1 2021 spending cap analysis – Formula 1 News

THE FIA (International Automobile Federation) decided to postpone the trial in relation to the controversy of the spending ceiling of the 2021 season, involving Red Bull and Aston Martin. The entity confirmed that, without a “long and complex process”, the financial presentations will be analyzed and the result will be released next Monday, October 10th.

“The FIA ​​informs you that the completion of the review of the 2021 financial presentations of the Formula 1 teams and the subsequent release of the Certificates of Conformity to the Financial Regulations will not take place this Wednesday 5 October,” it said in a statement.

“The review of financial presentations is a long and complex process that is ongoing and will be completed to enable the release of Certificates on Monday, October 10th. The Financial Regulations were unanimously agreed by all competitors, who worked positively and collaboratively with the FIA ​​Cost Cap Administration throughout this first year under the Financial Regulations. As previously communicated, there has been significant and unsubstantiated speculation and conjecture in relation to this matter, and the FIA ​​reiterates that until it is finalized, no further information will be provided. The FIA ​​also points out that any suggestion that FIA personnel have released confidential information is equally unfounded.”

Red Bull and Mercedes were great rivals in 2021 (Photo: Formula 1)

The controversy took over the weekend of the Singapore GP, won by the bulls with Sergio Pérez, when the German magazine Auto Motor and Sport revealed that the FIA ​​was investigating the possibility that Red Bull and Aston Martin had exceeded the limit of US$ 145 million (R$ 782 million, at the current price) during the 2021 season, which marked the title of Max Verstappen. From there, Ferrari and Mercedes commented on two teams that would have flouted last year’s budget cap deal — the other being Aston Martin.

Red Bull boss Christian Horner was furious with the challenges and called them “absurdly defamatory comments”, even threatening a lawsuit against rivals to prove his team’s innocence. The Briton reaffirmed that the Taureans would have respected the rules and questioned where the leak of this information was coming from.

“I am certainly not aware of any violations. The board sent everything in March, so there’s been a long process going on with the FIA, and we’re on it as we speak. They are correctly following this process, and I think the middle of next week is when they declare the certificates. As I said before, it is an ongoing process. There are points in the budget that don’t belong to it, as I mentioned before, from people who are listed and work for other companies. The FIA ​​says it doesn’t know [como se tornou público], but it is strange that points of an ongoing process, which have not yet been clarified, have become public. It’s reputational damage,” added Horner.

Sports consultant for the Austrians, Helmut Marko, also spoke out and said that Mercedes “has not yet surpassed 2021”, clearly referring to the loss of the drivers’ world title in the last race of the year, in Abu Dhabi.

O budget ceiling was introduced in F1 last year and initially set at US$ 145 million (R$ 782 million at the current price). For 2022, the entity chose to reduce it by US$ 5 million (R$ 26 million), but allowed an increase of 3.1% with the championship in progress due to inflation correction. Even so, the teams on the grid, especially the outsiders (Red Bull, Mercedes and Ferrari), have already made several public complaints about how the spending limit compromises the car’s development work.

Formula 1 resumes its activities this weekend, with the Japanese GP at Suzuka. If Max Verstappen wins the race and adds the extra point for the fastest lap, the Dutchman will guarantee the conquest of the double world championship regardless of Charles Leclerc’s result.

