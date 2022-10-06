Find out what were the worst punishments for pedestrians in A Fazenda 14 – Photos

No infraction goes unpunished in The Farm 14 and the peons have already run out of water, gas, eggs and even meat! And in this regard, Tiago and Shayan stand out as the competitors who most violated the rules of the headquarters; remember! Playback / Playplus

After the first punishment of the house, Thomas and Tiago discuss. During the dawn of the first The Farm 14, Thomaz caught the attention of pedestrians for breaking a rule. Revolted, Tiago decided to take satisfaction with the actor, which generated a great deal of confusion between the two. After a conversation with Babi, the model decided to apologize to everyoneand was applauded by the pedestrians Playback/Record TV

Shayan took three consecutive punishments. Two for the same reason: the worker, who was in the Bay, used the thirst water. Again, they went for 12 hours without hot water and, by repeating Shay’s mistake, 12 hours without gas. To complete the third offense, the influencer took a bottle of water from the headquarters to the animal area. This time, the punishment for everyone was to be without water for 6 hours Playback / Playplus

Deborah took a personal bathrobe to Baia and the item was not part of the permitted articles, causing a punishment for thirst. Without realizing what she had done, and without taking responsibility for the act, Deborah did not speak out before the pedestrians, which caused a new wave of climate in the Farm. The infraction resulted in 12 hours without coffee for everyone Playback/Record TV

Thomas, responsible for the horse, did not wake up with the two signals and the group took a punishment: 24 hours without egg. Later, Tiago changed in the reserved and the group is punished again, with 24 hours without gym Playback/Record TV

because of a Bia’s infraction related to rural work, the peons were punished again. The bird pond overflowed, which according to the Farmer’s Manual is prohibited. This time they had to go 24 hours without gas Playback/Record TV

Bia generated yet another punishment for the pawns. The peon took the drink from the party to the headquarters, breaking the rule and as a consequence, pedestrians were without gas for 24 hours. Due to the infraction, Bia argued with Vini, as she didn’t like the fact that he announced what happened. Playback/Record TV

Another troubled after-party! On the night of the last party, Tiago ended up committing another infractionleaving all pawns without meat. Playback/Record TV