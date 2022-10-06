Find out which symptom of covid affects two thirds of those infected

Fever and loss of smell and taste were the most common signs of covid-19 at the beginning of the pandemic, but these symptoms have changed significantly in recent times. The ZOE COVID app, which has been monitoring the disease since its inception, indicated that a predominant symptom affects two-thirds of those currently infected.

According to the survey carried out by the app’s researchers, sore throat is now a strong indication of the disease.

“Many people are still using government guidelines on symptoms that are wrong,” warned Professor Tim Spector, co-founder of the ZOE COVID app.

“Cases now start with a sore throat, fever and loss of smell are really rare now, so many seniors may not think they have covid. They would say it’s a cold and they wouldn’t be tested.”

In addition to sore throat, other notable symptoms include fever, fatigue, cough, body aches, stuffy or runny nose, joint pain, gastrointestinal problems.

Escape from vaccines

The analysis by the ZOE COVID researchers comes at a time when the first data reveal that new subvariants of Ômicron are becoming immunoevasive, i.e., further reducing the protective effect of vaccination against infection.

According to experts, the virus is evolving around the immunity that has been built up through vaccines and the countless infections that people have had.

“The biggest concern we’re seeing is that, in the early data, these variants are starting to cause a slight increase in infections. In a way, this was to be expected, but it demonstrates that we are not out of the woods yet. with this virus, unfortunately,” Professor Lawrence Young, a virologist at the University of Warwick, told The Independent newspaper.