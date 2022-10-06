Five names speculated in São Paulo for 2023; check out

Credit: Reproduction: Instagram/Julio Casares

After the defeat against Independiente del Valle, São Paulo’s season was put in jeopardy. In the second part of the table with 37 points, the team expected the South American title as a sporting and financial “bonus” in 2022. Despite this, the board still dreams of a spot in the pre-Libertadores, in case of g-8.

Therefore, a club going through an endless financial crisis, competitions like the Copa Libertadores are more financially viable, culminating in reinforcements. Still, even without that certainty, São Paulo already has some names speculated on the team for 2023.

Marcos Felipe

Currently in the reserve of Fluminense with the arrival of Fábio, the goalkeeper should leave the cariocas. According to the ‘NetFlu’ portal, three clubs are interested in the archer: Bahia, São Paulo and Coritiba. At the age of 26, Marcos Felipe was an absolute starter last season, enjoying good moments in a certain period.

Nacho Fernandez – Atlético-MG

Featured alongside Hulk and Zaracho in the last title of the Brasileirão 2021, Nacho Fernández dropped out of production in the current season. In summary, as a result of the irregularity, it ended up losing space among the holders. Despite the rumors in São Paulo, Flamengo is another one that appears as the Argentine’s destination. On the other hand, the same denies a possible departure from Galo.

Lucas Moura – Tottenham

“Cria” by Cotia, Lucas Moura misses Morumbi to this day. Even ten years after his departure, the player has always expressed the desire to one day return. Currently injured, the Brazilian lost space at Spurs with the arrival of Perisic, Kulusevski and Richarlison. According to information from UOL Esportes, the São Paulo board dreams of strengthening in 2023.

Pedro Henrique – International

At first, one of the highlights of Internacional, striker Pedro Henrique even entered the radar of Tricolor Paulista. In short, the director Carlos Belmonte praised the athlete from Colorado and said that good players are observed by the department of the club from São Paulo.

David – International

According to information from journalist Lucas Dias, from Band, São Paulo once again expressed interest in striker David. At the request of Rogério Ceni, who is a fan of the athlete’s football, Tricolor can invest in Internacional’s striker.