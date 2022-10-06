Flamengo: Can Gabigol be punished for forcing a card? STJD has already punished and acquitted athletes in similar cases

After the goalless draw between Flamengo and Internacional, Gabigol was sincere in the interview: forced the third yellow card since they would not face Cuiabá, Saturday, in the next round of the Brasileirão. The situation is recurrent in football – with the exception of the player’s confession, which can end up harming the club itself. In similar cases, the Superior Court of Sports Justice took action.

In 2013, Valdívia, from Palmeiras, ended up being suspended by the Court for two games. In 2011, the STJD ended up acquitting Ronaldinho Gaúcho and Thiago Neves, who then defended Flamengo. Review case details and decisions below.

In the summary, referee Flavio Rodrigues de Souza (Fifa/SP) justified the card given to Gabigol after the end of the game: “For ostensibly complaining against the arbitration decisions”. With the third yellow card, the striker will be suspended against Cuiabá, a match in which Flamengo should play with reservations, aiming for the game next Wednesday, against Corinthians, for the final of the Copa do Brasil.

– – I had to take the card, right? I won’t play the next game, so I had to take the third yellow. We smashed them, they missed the goal – said Gabriel Barbosa, on the way out of the field, to “TV Globo”.

THE PUNISHMENT OF VALDÍVIA, OF PALMEIRAS, IN 2013

– I asked him that if he took a while to leave he would give me the card and he said yes. While I said it’s ok – reported Valdívia about the dialogue with referee Antonio Carlos Schneider, after the game between Palmeiras and Paraná, for Série B, in August 2013.

For this situation, midfielder Valdívia was denounced and punished by the STJD, in September of that year, with the suspension of two games by article 258 of the Brazilian Sports Justice Code, which speaks of “assuming any conduct contrary to discipline or sports ethics”. , providing for suspension of one to six matches as a penalty.

The suspension ended up having no effect, as Valdivia was called up to the Chile national team and would already miss the next two matches for Palmeiras – which led him to force the yellow card.

RONALDINHO AND THIAGO NEVES ABSOLVED IN 2011

Two seasons earlier, Ronaldinho Gaúcho and Thiago Neves, from Flamengo, were tried by the Court. Also framed in article 258 of the CBJD, the midfielders were unanimously acquitted of the votes of the 5th Disciplinary Commission – look here.

The complaint came after Thiago Neves had insinuated that he and Ronaldinho had forced a third yellow card (see below).

– I wanted to play all the games, but unfortunately I can’t. Talking to everyone, we prefer to stay out against Ceará to be in the others. It was well thought out, we had thought with Ronaldo that it was better to stay out against Ceará and then play the direct confrontations. With all due respect to Ceará, the others will fight for the title.

Despite this, in the STJD trial, Thiago Neves testified and went back. The defense was made by lawyer Michel Assaf Filho – who remains in Flamengo’s legal body – and followed a simple line of defense, which was accepted by the Court at the time: there is no rule that prevents a player from forcing a third yellow card.