Flamengo leader fires on the possibility of the club becoming SAF

With an excellent material structure, capacity building and debt settlement, the Flamengo is one of the few clubs in Brazil that doesn’t dream of becoming an Anonymous Football Society (SAF). On social media, the general and legal vice president of Flamengo, Rodrigo Dunshee, gave his opinion on the most talked about business model in football today.

After rumors on social networks about an alleged interest of Nasser Al-Khelaifi, president of PSG, in the purchase of Flamengo, the red-black fans commented a lot on the matter.

In a specific comment on Twitter, a fan mentioned the vice president general and legal. In the discussion, there was a debate about a business model in which the club would sell a small slice of investment, different from the way clubs have been acquired by investors in the country. Participating in the networks, Dunshee responded and surprised the Red-Black Nation.

– That’s totally doable. Being a member of a club like Flamengo would be a big deal. Governance adjustments would be necessary, but it would be possible. Not that it confirms our interest in this model, just speaking in theory. Landim (president) speaks on these matters-he said.

The comment reverberated and the fans understood that Flamengo was, in fact, thinking about the possibility of sale. However, the leader returned to the networks, this Wednesday, to explain what he thinks about the subject.

– I want to record that I am against the SAF for Flamengo. I made a theoretical comment that it would be a big deal for someone to be a minority partner in Flamengo, but that doesn’t mean I’m in favor, because I’m against it. We don’t need it and the SAF makes the club lose its identity – he shot.

Dunshee extolled the club and the grandeur built up over more than a century to substantiate his opinion. For him, a sale to foreign companies would not be a positive thing in the history of Flamengo.

– Selling a national, centenary and historic club to companies located abroad makes the club stop being what made it get where it is. I respect it, but I’m totally against it. The red-black spirit has to be preserved. Don’t attribute to me thoughts I don’t have! – finished the leader.

The vice president of football Marcos Braz also pointed out, recently, that the business is practically discarded behind the scenes of the club. The interview was given to ‘FlaZoeiro TV’, a YouTube channel.

– It’s a joke. The way Fla is structured, I’m sure Flamengo’s path will not be SAF, for the price of a player? I don’t want to know what he paid for at Vasco, Cruzeiro or Bahia. Fla is another shelf, I won’t say level so I don’t copy Bruno Henrique – pinned Braz.