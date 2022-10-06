Flamengo rival statement to Dorival goes viral and Nation explodes on the web

After losing to Fortaleza, away from home, Flamengo returned to Maracanã last Saturday (1) and won Red Bull Bragantino by 4-1. With the victory, the team led by Dorival Júnior recovered points that had been wasting in the Brazilian Championship, which made the rubro-negro leave the G-4. Now, it occupies the fifth position, with 48 points in 29 rounds.

The triumph over the team from the interior of São Paulo was the first for Flamengo in the last five games. Before that, there were two defeats and two draws. For the next confrontation in the national championship, Internacional will host this Wednesday (5), at 21:30 GMT, and the crowd was caught with a curious statement involving the game, said by rival coach Mano Menezes.

In the match in the first round, which marked Dorival’s debut in the red-black, the colorado commander made a “prediction” that proved to be accurate with the passage of games in the season. On that occasion, Mano told the coach of the Rio club that, with his appointment, the team would grow. “It can be improved, my (team) was messed up and it did”, said the coach of Internacional at the time.

Since then, Flamengo, formerly directed by Paulo Sousa, evolved under the command of Dorival Júnior. After taking over the Rio team, the coach took it to the final of the Copa Libertadores da América, where it will face Athletico-PR, and the Copa do Brasil, which will have Corinthians as its opponent, in addition to constantly fighting for the top positions of the Brasileirão, despite currently occupy the fifth place.