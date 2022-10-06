Flamengo tries to export ‘hell’ from Maracanã to SP and João Gomes can gain reinforcement in the Copa do Brasil

Flamengo enters the field this Wednesday (5), at 9:30 pm, to face Internacional de Porto Alegre. With just one week to go until the first game of the Brazil’s Cup, this may be the last opportunity to see the team coached by Dorival Júnior in full force before the clash with Corinthians. Already thinking about the dispute for the national title, the Club released relevant informations on today.

On the other side of the duel, Corinthians has already stated that it will bear more than half of Fiel’s costs in purchasing tickets for the Maracanã game. In order to fill the sector destined for visitors, normally in the south region of the stadium, the São Paulo board will pay R$ 310 for each alvinegro who goes to watch the game in loco in Rio de Janeiro. To understand the size of the help, the entire value of each ticket costs R$ 400. Flamengo, on the other hand, released information about tickets for the first game this Wednesday (5th).

Unlike rival, the Flemish will not give discounts for fans who want to accompany Rubro-Negro in the final match in São Paulo. With no priority for fan members, tickets will be made available to visitors this Thursday (6), from 2 pm. With the value also of R$ 400, half tickets will be offered for R$ 200. However, for people who are able to pay half, the modality will only be available for about 40% of the total charge.

In addition to the supporter not having a preference at the time of purchase, it is important to note that to access the Neo Química Arena on October 12, it will be necessary to change the ticket. As this is a game organized by Corinthians, Nação ticket cards will not be accepted. To get the ticket, the flamengo player must present the following documents: original document with photo and CPF, printed and signed purchase voucher and document proving the benefit of buying a half-price ticket (if any).