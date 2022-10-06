Flamengo’s “high patent” ‘goes against the grain’ of Marcos Braz on SAF at the Club: “Big deal”

During this week, the most talked about subject ‘around’ Flamengo has been about the possibility of Clube Carioca becoming the newest SAF in Brazilian football. This is all due to the fact that speculation about PSG owner Nasser Al-Khelaifi has have shown interest in the Rio de Janeiro team.

Marcos Braz, one of Flamengo’s most important top hats, insisted on overturning the possibility, stating that regardless of the value, Rubro-Negro would not be interested, as they don’t need to. However, the general vice president of the Club, Rodrigo Dunshee, does not rule out the possibility.

“This is entirely doable. Being a member of a club like Flamengo would be a big deal. Governance adjustments would be necessary, but it would be possible. Not that it confirms our interest in this model, just speaking in theory. In these matters, the one who speaks is Landim“, said the representative, on his Twitter account.

Rodrigo’s comment came in response to that of a Flame fan, who was excited about the possibility of a ‘different’ SAF being held in the team. On the web, many fans seem to protest the arrival of a possible investor. Because they are afraid of this ‘ruining’ the team.

See what Marcos Braz said about the chance of a SAF in Flamengo: “It’s a joke. The way Fla is structured, I’m sure Flamengo’s path will not be SAF, for the price of a player? I don’t want to know what you paid for at Vasco, Cruzeiro or Bahia.. Fla is another shelf”said the director to the Youtube channel Flazoeiro TV.