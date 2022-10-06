For 11 years, Japanese dives every week in search of wife’s body, missing since tsunami

It has been 11 years since Japan was shaken by devastating earthquake and tsunami that killed nearly 20,000 people.

Thousands of others were injured or remain missing to this day. Time, however, did not drain Yasuo Takamatsu’s energy. The 65-year-old Japanese is still looking for his wife’s body.

Yuko Takamatsu, then 47, disappeared in Onagawa, one of the areas hardest hit by the disaster.

Yasuo told the Associated Press that he spent two years looking for his wife on land before turning his attention to the sea in 2013, when he obtained a diving license.

“I dive like I’m going to find her somewhere”he said.

Yasuo Takamatsu Photo: AFP

Yasuo Takamatsu prepares to dive to find his wife’s body Photo: AFP

Yasuo Takamatsu dives to find his wife’s body Photo: AFP

Yasuo still searches for his wife weekly, and has vowed to continue the search “as long as his body can move”. He explained that his wife had said she wanted to go home in the last message she sent him, and he made the your life’s mission make it come true.

“Are you ok? I want to go home”said the last message by cell phone.

Although her cell phone was recovered after the disaster, Yuko’s body was never found.