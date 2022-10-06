For entity, Bolsonaro government cut in Education affects water and electricity and ‘makes it unfeasible’ universities | Keeping an eye on the budget

The president of the National Association of Directors of Federal Institutions of Higher Education (Andifes), Ricardo Marcelo Fonseca, said in an interview with GloboNews that the cut in the education budget announced by the government of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) will affect the budget for water, electricity , security, cleaning and restaurants and will “defeat” universities.

Two weeks ago, the government announced the blocking of another BRL 2.63 billion in the budget, bringing the blocked amount to BRL 10.5 billion (see below). According to the government, part of the amount related to the Ministry of Education (R$ 2.9 billion) should be recomposed in December.

“[O bloqueio] It won’t cut fat or meat, it will cut through the bone. Universities are made unfeasible with this contingency”, said the president of Andifes.

Among all ministries, the Ministry of Education is the portfolio that had most of the budget blocked this yearaccording to the Independent Fiscal Institution (IFI), linked to the Senate.

The government says that the budget blocks throughout the year are aimed at meeting the spending ceiling rule, by which the Union’s expenses cannot exceed the previous year’s inflation.

How the lockdown affects universities

Ricardo Marcelo Fonseca, who in addition to being president of Andifes is dean of the Federal University of Paraná, warns that, with the new blockade, the total budget of federal universities frozen in 2022 reached 13.6%.

These institutions, according to Andifes, had a budget forecast of R$ 5.6 billion this year. But R$763 million cannot currently be used (the last freeze reached R$328.5 million).

“It will impact, above all, basic, day-to-day expenses that universities need to function”, says Fonseca.

He cites as an example the services of maintenance, surveillance, cleaning, subsidy for university restaurants, electricity and water.

“Without this, the institution, any type of institution, does not work”, he warns.

Impact on student grants

Deans and directors heard by the GloboNews they fear that the new blockade will also have an impact on the payment of student grants and on transfers to research and extension projects.

The institutes of the Federal Network of Professional, Scientific and Technological Education suffered an additional block of R$ 147 million. Added to the amount cut in June, the total blockage reaches R$ 300 million.

The president of the National Council of Institutions of the Federal Network of Professional, Scientific and Technological Education (CONIF), Claudio Alex Jorge da Rocha, says that the institutions were taken by surprise.

“Sometimes, there are contingencies, and the MEC makes some kind of internal adjustment and does not reach the institutions. But that’s not what happened now”, he says.

The student who loses, warns Rocha, is the student. “He is the main loser. I’m talking about permanence, student assistance, the impact on the education of this student, who, for the most part, is from the poorest strata of our population”, he said.

Blockages total R$ 10.5 billion

The government has already announced four blockages in the 2022 Budget, totaling BRL 10.5 billion. The most affected areas, according to the Independent Fiscal Institution (IFI), are:

Rapporteur’s amendments: BRL 4.8 billion

BRL 4.8 billion Education: BRL 2.9 billion

BRL 2.9 billion Science and technology: BRL 1.7 billion

BRL 1.7 billion Health: BRL 765 million

BRL 765 million Defense: BRL 735 million