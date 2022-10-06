For the fight against cancer, Celso Portiolli reveals what he will need to do

Celso Portiolli is fighting cancer

The presenter of Domingo Legal, Celso Portiolliwho recently had surgery for bladder cancer, has now started medical treatment that will only end in 2023. The veteran of the Sílvio Santos broadcaster made a point of updating his fans about his health status and took the opportunity to emphasize the importance of of early diagnosis.

In an interview with TV Fama, from RedeTV!, the presenter said: “I’m going until next year for treatment. Every three months, I do a treatment, and that goes on until next year, but it’s super easy. It’s just preventive, I don’t have anything else. I’m super healthy, I don’t have any problems. It’s a preventive treatment to boost my body’s immunity, that’s all.”

Even during the attraction that aired last Tuesday, the 4th, Celso Portiolli made a point of warning the public that his health is great: “I’m fine, thank God, in good health, I’m taking care of myself. I’m still in that period of treatment. You can see that I’m doing well, working, doing my gym, working a lot, by the way”, emphasized the communicator.

Presenter treatment

For those who don’t remember, at the end of 2021, Celso Portiolli confessed that he had started an immunotherapy called BCG. “I am optimistic and with a lot of faith, because the chance of cure is close to 100%. This made me very relieved, optimistic, happy, with a lot of faith that everything will be ok”, he said at the time.

Also during the interview, the presenter recalled about when he received the cancer diagnosis: Thank God, I found it early, which is very important. We have to take care of ourselves, do routine exams for that. In December, it was quiet, I did well in the surgery. And from that moment on, it’s about caring, keeping an eye on,” he declared.

