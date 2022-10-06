For the US, Ukraine was responsible for the explosion that killed Darya Dugina, says newspaper | World

US spy and information agencies believe that sectors of the Ukrainian government authorized the bombing in Russia that ended with the death of Darya Dugina, daughter of Aleksandr Dugin, a Russian ultranationalist who influences the government of Vladimir Putin to adopt a expansionist and military policy.

Share this report via WhatsApp

Share this report via Telegram

The information about the suspicions of the US agencies was published by the “New York Times” this Wednesday (5).

The attack took place near Moscow in August. Dugina and her father had attended an event. He was going to go back in the same car as her, but at the last moment, he decided to go in the back car. Dugin saw the car in which his daughter was traveling explode.

According to the New York Times, Americans are afraid that actions like this will worsen the conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

The heads of the intelligence agencies told the newspaper on the condition that their identity not be revealed. They said the US did not participate in the attack, not even providing information or assistance. They also claim that they did not know in advance what would happen, and if they did, they would not agree to the action. After the attack, they criticized the Ukrainians for the attack.

Dugina, who was born in 1992, had a degree in philosophy from Moscow State University and appeared as a commentator on the nationalist TV channel Tsargrad. Like her father, she supported the deployment of Russian troops to Ukraine.

In March, she was one of the people sanctioned by the United States, as well as part of a list of Russian elites and disinformation agencies run by the country’s intelligence, alongside her father, who has been assigned to sanctions since 2015. She has also been sanctioned. by the United Kingdom in July for its support of the Russian invasion, The Washington Post reported.

In both countries, Dugina has been described as a contributor of disinformation in the Russian invasion of Ukraine on various online platforms.

The U.S. Treasury Department alleges she was the editor-in-chief of a disinformation website called United World International, developed by a Russian political influence operation called “Project Lakhta,” which Treasury officials say used fictitious online personas to interfere. in the US elections since 2014.

The site would also have content saying that Ukraine would “perish” if it were admitted to NATO.