Former Flamengo coach Paulo Sousa receives consultation from club and refuses to open negotiation for ‘lack of interest’

ESPN.com.br found out that Paulo Sousa received a poll from Sampdoria, lantern in the Italian Championship, but showed no interest

No club since leaving the command of Flamengo in June this year, Paulo Sousa currently works as a commentator on the Sky Sports. During this period outside his area of ​​expertise, he received a consultation from the Sampdoriafrom Italy.

However, the Italian team’s wish did not materialize. As found out the ESPN.com.brthe Portuguese coach did not open a business for a simple reason: he did not show interest in the samplewhich is currently on the lantern of the Italian Championship.

Recently, a rumor has emerged that the coach has been targeted by other Italian clubs. Inter Milan and Juventus it would be the clubs that would have put the commander in the crosshairs. However, the ESPN found that nothing even reached the coach’s staff.

On June 9, Paulo Sousa was fired from Flamengo. The carioca club opted for the Portuguese to leave after the pressure increased due to the sequence of defeats to Strength and Red Bull Bragantino.

On the departure of the club from Gávea, the coach, in an interview with reporter João Venturi, from SBT, stated that there is a lot to tell. However, it will hope to pass the finals that the red-black is disputing.

“I have a lot to say, but it’s not the time yet. Flamengo is in two finals and I need to respect that“, the Portuguese replied quickly.

For your place was hired Dorival Jr.which was in Ceará. The current coach took the team to the final of Brazil’s Cup and gives CONMEBOL Libertadores.