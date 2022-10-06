Former Globo actress Adriana Birolli is sued for R$ 29







Former Globo actress Adriana Birolli is sued over R$29 Photo: Playback/Instagram

Adriana Birolliformer actress of TV Globois sued by a massage therapist for not returning BRL 29 regarding the cancellation of the rent in a property of the actress. The information is from the newspaper. O Globe.

Soraya Silva de Souza booked accommodation in a property owned by the actress, through the website Casonahouseand paid for two nights, totaling R$ 194. The property is located in the Itanhangá neighborhood, West Zone of Rio de Janeiro.

The reservation was canceled because of the pandemic, in August 2020, and the massage therapist received only BRL 165 in return. Dissatisfied, she filed a lawsuit in court so that Birolli pay the remaining R$ 29, with interest and monetary correction.

The lawsuit also involves two more defendants: the Airbnb platform and Itanhangá Beach House. Soraya claims that he tried hosting on both sites but was unsuccessful. She stated that Itanhangá Beach House made her give up hosting and look for another one on the actress’s property through the website, as the platform wanted to charge for the use of the kitchen, cutlery and an extra fee for parking.

The massage therapist asks for compensation of R$ 9 thousand to the three defendants and compensation for moral damages. She claims that her stay in Rio became a nightmare because of the problems she faced.

Adriana Birolli disputes the allegations and claims that he returned what he received from the platform. She also asks for the nullity of the requests.

The actress worked for seven years at TV Globo and participated in productions such as Fine EstamapThe and Live life, by Manuel Carlos. She left the station in 2017. Since then she has participated in soap operas Belaventura and Jesuson Record TV

