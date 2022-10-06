Four biggest banks reduced share in 2021, but dominate more than half of the market, says BC – Money Times

indicators of central bank point to a gradual reduction in banking concentration in the Brazilwhich the municipality attributes to the entry of new participants, although the four largest financial institutions in the country still account for more than half of the market share.

The data are part of the Banking Economy Report, released by the Central Bank this Thursday.

According to the report, the country’s four largest banks are Federal Savings Bank, Bank of Brazil (BAAS3), Bradesco (BBDC4) and Itau (ITUB4).

The volume of assets of these four institutions represented 56% of the total of the national financial system in 2021, below the 57.3% of the previous year in 2019 it was at 60%.

There was also a drop in the total deposits of these banks. Together, the four represented 67.2% of the market share in 2019, 62.7% in 2020 and 60.1% in 2021.

The volume of credit operations also shows a downward trend. The share of the four largest banks in this segment went from 60.6% in 2019 to 59.4% in 2020 and 59.3% in 2021.

“The fact that the concentration in the credit markets has reduced significantly reflects the public policy pursued by the Central Bank in recent years, which encourages greater digitalization of means of payment and innovative business models”, said the director of Organization of the Financial System and Resolution, Renato Gomes, citing the entry of new market participants, such as fintechs.

According to the BC report, this movement occurred despite the fact that, in 2021, 12 mergers were evaluated.

Among the operations mentioned by the monetary authority are the purchase of a stake in XP (XP) by Itaú and the acquisition, by BTG Pactual (BPAC11), of shares of Pan Bank held by Cashier.

Evaluating more specific cuts, Gomes pointed out that there was an increase in the participation of cooperatives in the period, from 4.3% to 6.1% of credit operations between 2019 and 2021.

An increase in the share of loans granted by private banks was also observed, from 52.4% to 56.5%. Operations carried out by institutions with public capital control fell from 47.6% to 43.5%.

In the report, the BC changed its methodology, no longer assessing concentration based on data from the five largest banks, a group that also included Santander.

Gomes stated that the change follows international standards and does not alter the conclusion of the document.

