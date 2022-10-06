Galaxy S23: Details of Samsung’s Next Generation Leak | Cell

Samsung’s Galaxy S23 line phones had leaked details about the battery and camera datasheet, according to the report published by the website. GalaxyClub this Tuesday (4th). The Galaxy S23 Plus model, for example, should have a 4,700 mAh battery, which is higher than the S22 Plus, which has 4,500. The new devices should be presented in February 2023, if the company follows the same schedule of recent releases.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra smartphone, as the report indicates, should have a battery of 5,000 mAh of typical capacity and 4,855 of nominal capacity, a quality that does not differ from the Galaxy S22 Ultra launched this year. Both the standard S23 and the S23 Plus should support 25W fast chargers. Although the vented rumors do not indicate what the size of the S23 Ultra will be, it is worth remembering that the Galaxy S22 Ultra has 45W, and a reduction is not foreseen.

2 of 2 According to Onleaks montage, the Galaxy S23 can have this design — Photo: Reproduction/Onleaks According to Onleaks assembly, the Galaxy S23 can have this design — Photo: Reproduction/Onleaks

Regarding the quality of the cameras, the S23 and S23 Plus models should have an ultra wide 12 megapixel camera, while the front camera, used for selfies, should also have the same 12 MP. Although the rumors that arrive via GalaxyClub don’t say what the main sensor of the S22 Ultra will be, the same report points out the presence of a 10 MP telephoto sensor in all three models.

It is worth remembering, however, that there is also an expectation from the international press that the Galaxy S22 Ultra will be the manufacturer’s first smartphone with a 200 MP sensor, already present in models from rivals Motorola and Xiaomi.

According to the website MySmartPricethe conventional model and the Plus will be able to have a Full HD+ AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, very suitable for games, with 6.1 and 6.6 inches, respectively.

On the other hand, the Ultra version should have an AMOLED screen with a QHD+ resolution of 6.8 inches, with the same refresh rate. In addition, it is believed that the device can have up to 12 GB of RAM, and may be equipped with Qualcomm’s unprecedented Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. Depending on the region of the globe, the CPU can be replaced by Samsung’s own Exynos 2300 chipset, as is common in recent releases.