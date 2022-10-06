‘Gangue do Duende Verde’: group of women in neon green tights beats young people in subway – News

Performance artist Jonothon Lyons reproduced on a ‘human scale’ the meme of the mouse that snatched a pizza, years ago, in a New York subway station. Assembly/R7

In an interview with the online magazine Hyperallergic, Lyons explained that he created the giant rodent costume in 2009. The character even has a name: Buddy the Mouse Reproduction/Instagram/Jonothon Lyons

Since then, the animal has gone viral through several shares. Reproduction/Instagram/Jonothon Lyons

This time, it was no different: the artist creatively appropriated the 'pizza mouse' and once again in the graces of the web

'New York is the live performance capital of the world', says

'I took something to the streets and to the subway that we normally only see on stage'

Despite using New York as a backdrop, Lyons believes he has broken down geographic barriers with Buddy.

'Mice are part of the world landscape', he explains, 'when I conceived the project, it was my dream to travel around the planet to perform'

The artist also points out that, thanks to the networks, the reach of the mouse in a suit is international: 'I have followers from Russia, Mexico and Brazil', reveals

To check out more adventures from Buddy the Mouse, just search for @jonothonlyons on Instagram and TikTok. To watch the video that plays the rodent with the pizza meme, CLICK HERE Speaking of art, a painter who died for seven minutes started to reproduce what he saw 'over there'… Understand below!

The artist above was technically dead for seven minutes after suffering a devastating heart attack on February 9, 2013. Since returning from a near-death experience, Shiv Grewal, 60, has been dedicated to painting what he saw 'next to there'

According to the Daily Mail, Grewal, who is also an actor, had just starred in a play with the Royal Shakespeare Company and was having lunch with his wife in a London restaurant when he went through a medical emergency. Reproduction/shivinder.co.uk

'I was aware that my brain was dying and crying out for help. But at the same time, I felt things completely separate from my body. It was as if I was in the void, but I could feel emotions and sensations', described

The artist has been drawing since he was 3 years old. But today, his intention is to capture 'what a person experiences when they cross the threshold of the non-living' and portray the 'cosmic journey' he believes he lived through those seven minutes.

At the moment of fainting, Grewal says he 'knew, somehow, that he was dead'

Despite this, the artist wanted to return to life, to the material world and to his wife: ‘I demanded that he return and I got my wish’, he pointed out. Reproduction/Instagram/Shiv Grewal

He classifies the art he produces as a glimpse of what awaits us when we die.

‘It had no body as such. I suppose it was a bit like swimming in water: you feel weightless and disconnected from the physical world,” he explained. Reproduction/shivinder.co.uk

'At one point I was traveling over the moon and I could see meteorites and all of space'

After the near-death experience, Grewal believes he has the power to choose whether or not to continue living. Reproduction/Instagram/Shiv Grewal

'(At that time) I needed to be proactive. He said he was coming back. I said it as a demand and not as a request'

After being without a heartbeat for seven minutes, Grewal spent a month in the hospital in an induced coma to recover from the lack of oxygen in his brain, which eventually left him epileptic. Reproduction/Instagram/Shiv Grewal

Five years after the incident, the actor and painter still hasn't fully regained speech and mobility, but he's back on the stage of life: 'I'm just grateful to be here. My vital movement was boosted'