Gasoline and diesel prices should rise by R$0.28 and R$0.17 to return to international parity

After a few months of relief in oil prices, which allowed Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4) to reduce the price of its main fuels before the first round of the presidential elections, the commodity and its derivatives rose again in the international market.

The average lag in the price of gasoline reached 8% and that of diesel reached 3% on Tuesday (4), even before the meeting of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), which decided to cut production by 2 million barrels per day (bpd) as of November — the biggest decrease since 2020.

To return to international parity, gasoline and diesel prices should rise by R$0.28 and R$0.17 per liter in Brazil, respectively, according to data from the Brazilian Association of Fuel Importers (Abicom).

The difference in the case of diesel is much higher in the port of Aratu, in Bahia, where the lag reaches 5%. In the port of Araucária, in Paraná, gasoline is traded 12% below the international market.

The last gasoline readjustment announced by Petrobras took place just over 1 month ago (4.8% drop in price at refineries) and the diesel readjustment, about 2 weeks ago (4.1% reduction).

Since the end of June, the state-owned company has already reduced the price of gasoline 4 times and 3 times that of diesel, due to the drop in oil prices. The barrel of the commodity, which was traded months ago for US$ 120, is currently trading around US$ 90.

