Geraldo Luís was honest about Eduardo Costa: “We feel”

Geraldo Luís and Eduardo Costa are great friends

The host Geraldo Luís is very well connected in the artistic world, and in a statement, he revealed a situation he lives with Eduardo Costa. He who is a great friend of the country singer, opened his chest and showed all his affection for the singer, in respect of the friendship that was built between them.

Geraldo Luís then insisted on publishing several records with Eduardo Costa, publicly extolling the friendship that exists between the two. “Who is a friend we feel in the eyes and from afar”, wrote the presenter of Record.

Recently, Geraldo Luís met with Eduardo Costa at the launch of his brand of alcoholic beverages: “Prestiging the friend of long and beautiful stories @eduardocosta launching his brand in drinks. I love you man and you know it and come here soon”, declared the journalist with a pertinent appeal to his great friend.

TRUE FRIENDSHIP

The click soon received many comments from fans of both, with many praise for the beautiful friendship. “That’s what’s worth it here on earth, that’s what remains when we leave the physical body, congratulations on this friendship, beautiful to see!”, commented a follower.

On his Instagram, Geraldo Luís has accumulated 5 million followers. “Congratulations on this beautiful friendship. Success more and more”, wrote another follower in the presenter’s publication about his friendship with Eduardo Costa.

