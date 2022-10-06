Get out of the choke with THIS quick loan; 1st installment within 3 months

request a personal loan became more common among Brazilians, especially in times of stress. And to facilitate hiring, banks offer the service with just a few clicks, in the application itself. If there is a pre-approved limit, the request happens in a very practical way.

Among the services that stand out is the one offered by Nubank, one of the first fintechs gaining strength in Brazil. Even without a physical branch, the services provided by the bank are known for their ease and practicality for customers, including personal loans.

How does the Nubank loan work?

Without leaving home, the client can close a deal, simulate how much he wants to pay per month and pay off the first installment of the debt within 3 months (90 days of lack). In addition, there are other advantages, such as the possibility of payment within 24 months.

O Nubank loan works in a fully customizable way, with the applicant having the chance to choose the best payday, in the organization of their personal finances.

Regarding the value, it will vary from person to person, as long as they are customers at the bank and have a balance for contracting released. Generally, new users need to wait a while until they have access to this option in the Nubank app.

How to get the Nubank loan?

Closing a deal with Nubank is very simple and takes just a few minutes. Those who are in doubt whether or not to take a loan from the digital bank can simulate how much they will pay at the end of the agreement. But to do the first step you need to open the application and do the following steps:

After accessing the bank app, in the shortcuts section, at the bottom of the app, click on the “Loans” option; Click on ”New loan” and define the reason for which you are hiring the service; Start the simulation and inform the amount you want to borrow; Define the number of installments and the date on which you want to make the payments; Then, after checking the interest, conditions and the total amount of the loan, just confirm; At the end, after confirmation, the requested amount is transferred directly to the Nubank account.

About the interest rates, they are customized according to each person’s profile. That’s why the simulation step is so important. Payment of installments takes place via deposit of the amount in the account until the due date.