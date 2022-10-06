get up to R$2200 in 24x

Agibank reported on its website that it is already offering the payroll loan to beneficiaries of the Auxílio Brasil Program, lending up to R$2,200 that can be paid in 24 installments of R$160 per month, and contact for hiring can be made through one of the stores company or over the phone.

The company is the first to start closing payroll-deductible contracts with Auxílio Brasil beneficiaries, and according to Agibank, through the loan, low-income Brazilian families will have financial support to improve their purchasing power and meet some urgent need. , such as, for example, the risk of losing their own home due to non-payment of the financing installments.

Hiring can be done in one of the physical stores, which can be found in this linkor by registering with the site from Agibank, where you need to inform your full name, telephone number, e-mail, CPF and ZIP code, and then just wait for one of the company’s consultants to contact you.

According to Agibank, beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil will be able to receive up to R$2,200 borrowed and pay in installments of R$160 that will be deducted from the benefit for two years (24 months). to make sure that the discounted amount will not be missed in the following months.

Aid Brazil consignment value

According to the Ministry of Citizenship, the R$600 currently being paid by Auxílio Brasil will not be taken into account when contracting the loan, as the R$200 more are provisional and will be paid for only five months, ending in December.

Therefore, it will be possible to commit a maximum of 40% of the amount of R$400, which is the minimum amount received by families, a percentage equivalent to R$160, thus, committing to pay a monthly installment of R$160, the beneficiary of Auxílio Brasil take out a loan between R$2,000 and R$2,500, depending on the company chosen, with an interest rate of 3.5% per month, equivalent to 51.11% per year, values ​​that may vary from bank to bank.

However, after the discount, there will be only R$240 left for families to receive, and due to this reduced amount after the discounts of the Auxílio Brasil consignment, many experts are alerting beneficiaries to the need to carry out planning before contracting the loan, because there is a great risk of indebtedness, since the debt belongs to the beneficiaryeven if he ceases to receive the benefit.

Rules for the Consignment of Aid Brazil

According to the Ordinance No. 816from the Ministry of Citizenship, it is defined that the beneficiaries will be able to find the necessary information to close the contract with the companies through the benefit payment statement obtained at the time of the monthly withdrawal or through consultation of the Auxílio Brasil application.

It was also defined that the maximum number of installments will be 24 (twenty-four) monthly and successive installments, that is, every month there will be mandatory charges until the loan is fully paid, not being allowed to “skip” installments at any time.

Another important point refers to the interest rate, which cannot be higher than 3.5% per month, leaving the Auxílio Brasil payroll with the interest rate similar to that charged to retirees and pensioners of the National Insurance Institute. Social Security (INSS).

List of banks to make the Auxílio Brasil payroll loan

Banks that have already confirmed that they WILL OPERATE:

Cashier

Financial Invoice

Pan Bank

Agibank

Banks that, after the new regulation, ARE EVALUATING to decide:

Banks that WILL NOT offer the payroll loan:

Itau

Nubank

Santander

Bradesco

Inter Bank

C6Bank

BMG

Sicoob

PicPay

Banks that wanted to operate but went back and WILL NO LONGER: