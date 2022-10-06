Gio Ewbank says he was harassed by an established Globo actor in ‘A Favorita’

In 2008, actress Giovanna Ewbank, 36, was only doing her second job at Globo.
247 – In 2008, actress Giovanna Ewbank, 36, was just doing her second job at Globo, playing Sharon, a call girl who worked at an agency. Because of this, the costume was almost always more sensual than that of the other characters. And it was precisely on a day when she was wearing a shorter outfit that she says she was harassed within Globo.
“I remember that I was walking down the aisle to go to film and there was a very famous actor, older, with a super career. He was wearing very short shorts, [ele] went there, slapped me on the ass in the hallway in front of everyone and said: ‘It’s good, huh?’. I immediately went to the dressing room and started crying”, she recalled in a chat with Fernanda Paes Leme and Deborah Secco on the podcast Quem Pode, Pod.
