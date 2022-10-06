Gio Ewbank says he was harassed by an established Globo actor in ‘A Favorita’

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 1 day ago Entertainment Comments Off on Gio Ewbank says he was harassed by an established Globo actor in ‘A Favorita’ 2 Views

In 2008, actress Giovanna Ewbank, 36, was only doing her second job at Globo.




About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

After separation, Arthur Aguiar speaks for the 1st time and Maira Cardi detonates rumors about the reason for the end of the marriage: “Disrespectful”

Entertainment The actor highlighted that they will always be a family, while the life coach …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved