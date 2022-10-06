Gio Ewbank says he was harassed by an established Globo actor in ‘A Favorita’

In 2008, actress Giovanna Ewbank, 36, was only doing her second job at Globo.

support the 247

ICL

247 – In 2008, actress Giovanna Ewbank, 36, was just doing her second job at Globo, playing Sharon, a call girl who worked at an agency. Because of this, the costume was almost always more sensual than that of the other characters. And it was precisely on a day when she was wearing a shorter outfit that she says she was harassed within Globo.

“I remember that I was walking down the aisle to go to film and there was a very famous actor, older, with a super career. He was wearing very short shorts, [ele] went there, slapped me on the ass in the hallway in front of everyone and said: ‘It’s good, huh?’. I immediately went to the dressing room and started crying”, she recalled in a chat with Fernanda Paes Leme and Deborah Secco on the podcast Quem Pode, Pod.

subscribe to 247 , support by pix , subscribe to TV 247 in the channel cuts 247 and watch:

Knowledge sets you free. I want to be a member. Follow us on Telegram.