Giovanna Antonelli puts a piercing in an unusual place

Giovanna Antonelli, 46, is faithful in the characterization of her characters. As proof of this, the actress put a piercing in an unusual place on the body to give life to delegate Helo in “Travessia” (TV Globo). The piece was inserted in the region of the lap, below the neck.

“The piercing is implanted, it doesn’t come off, under any circumstances. The clothes hit, yes, it hurts, but I got used to it. In 90 days, it heals and is ok. It only hurts when I bump it, brushing my hair, with the belt security… I have to be careful because it’s a position in the body where a lot of things hit. Stock market, for example. He always reminds me that he’s there (laughs)”, she said, in an interview with the newspaper O Globo.

The actress stated that she did it thinking about Helô, her character in the next 9 o’clock soap opera, who will return ten years after playing her in “Salve Jorge”, in clothes, cleavage and hair.

“It’s starting over with more up-to-date references. It’s the same character, but we’re not the same people after ten years have passed. We want to bring those characters that have affective value to the audience, but there are also those who don’t. meet her. The idea is to entertain the audience as much as in the past”, he said.

Mother of the twins Sofia and Antônia, 11, and Pietro, 17, and married to the director of Globo Leonardo Nogueira, the actress said that the family had fun when she arrived home with the new prop.

“Everyone laughed and said: ‘Oh, you just invent fashion, you can’t help it, don’t settle down’, he said.

Full of energy, Giovanna stated that she has a much faster pace, so she needs to tame herself so she doesn’t speed up people around her all the time.

“It’s very difficult, it’s an exercise too, including with my family members and the people who work with me, who live very close by. At the same time, it brings energy to the environment, whoever was standing still stands up. And ‘let’s go’. I think that contagion is part of this exchange because then we end up receiving a lot of nice things from those who were infected. This is my purpose.

In the interview, the artist also highlighted about “Travessia” being her farewell to soap operas. “I didn’t announce ‘Travessia’ as the last soap opera. I said that I came out of a soap opera, “The more life, the better”, after having recorded for two years, during a pandemic, at a time when everyone was at home, and now I’ve entered another one of a year. It’s going to be three years of soap operas. I started at 43 and I’ll end up with 47! I don’t want to watch soap operas for the next few years of my life because I want to live (laughs)!”, she said. .

“Novel takes a year. You get stuck (at Estúdios Globo) working. You just work. You work from Monday to Saturday for 12 hours, punching your card and Sunday you wake up, have lunch with the kids and decorate a scene for Monday. So , so… There comes a time…”, added the actress.

However, that doesn’t mean a good-bye to acting jobs. Giovanna said that, after “Travessia”, she already has a film that she produced this year and will release in July next year.

“And my companies (she has franchises in the beauty business, for example) take up most of my time. So, in order for me to be able to share myself as one person, I need time. And time for me is the most precious thing. “, finished.