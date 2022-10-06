Giovanna Ewbank reveals reaction after harassment of actor at Globo

Giovanna Ewbank revealed that she was the victim of harassment within Globo, behind the scenes of the recordings of the soap opera A Favorita. The actress and digital influencer reported that an older, established actor “slapped her on the ass” in the hallway, in front of everyone.

“I remember walking down the aisle, to go to film, and a very famous actor, older, with a super career… I was wearing very short shorts, [ele] went there, slapped me on the ass in the hallway, in front of everyone, and said: ‘It’s good, huh?’. This in The Favourite,” revealed Ewbank.

The actress said that she received the support of colleagues and also proposed a reflection on how issues like these were treated at the time. She was advised not to make the story public.

“I immediately went to the dressing room and I started crying and I remember that all the actresses came to hug me, and I was like, ‘Wow, look what happened, what do I do?’ And everyone, at the time, was like, ‘Man, don’t do anything! He’s really cool, it’s his second job here at Globo, you’re going to get bad, it’s going to be bad, keep quiet,’” she said.

The statement was made during the episode of the podcast Quem Pode, Pod, with Deborah Secco, released on Tuesday (4/10). “If it were today, and if I had you two [Deborah e Fernanda Paes Leme] to give me a: ‘Hello! No, no! Come on, let’s do something’. My life could… because it wasn’t just one case, there were several. We go through a lot of cases all our lives,” added Ewbank.

