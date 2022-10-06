Giovanna Ewbank’s party had a space inspired by the ‘Surubão de Noronha’

In addition to 2000s-inspired lookinhos that were talked about and special guests, actress Giovanna Ewbank’s party had the “Surubão de Noronha” space, referring to the controversy that arose in 2019. Celebrating the actress’ 36th birthday It was in Itangangá, in the West Zone of Rio.

The idea of ​​using “Surubão” as inspiration for a party atmosphere came about because the names of Giovanna and her husband, actor Bruno Gagliasso, were involved in the controversy. But do you remember what happened in Noronha?

The rumor started in 2019, when an alleged former Globo employee leaked the news on an Instagram gossip page. At the time, actress Marina Ruy Barbosa was accused of being the pivot of the separation between José Loreto and Debora Nascimento. And at the same time, a profile released a list of actors who had group sex in Fernando de Noronha.

This story was fueled when some celebrities stopped following Marina Ruy Barbosa on social media. Sites and programs understood the action of Bruna Marquezine, Thaila Ayala, Fiorella Mattheis and Giovanna Ewbank as a defense to actress Débora Nascimento, José Loreto’s ex-wife.

Gio Ewbank’s party had a space inspired by the ‘Surubão de Noronha’ Photo: Reproduction/Gisele Muller/Instagram

Despite the rumors, part of the famous involved in the controversy have already spoken about the situation. This year, Gagliasso said that this rumor was a kind of “smoke screen”.

“Noronha’s surubão is nothing more than a smokescreen for a controversy that happened during the soap opera. This is the truth”, revealed the actor.

Bruna Marquezine, the creator of the catchphrase “Noronhe-se”, also spoke about the case. “It was a time when I didn’t even have the energy to have sex. Who’s to say suruba. I had this phase where I thought I was kind of asexual,” she said. the actress.

In addition to the controversy, the space at Gio’s party also gave rise to talk. Guests of the actress recorded videos of the environment and captioned posts with jokes referring to “Surubão”.

Celebrities such as Rafa Kalimann, Manu Gavassi, Juliette, Angélica, Luciano Huck, Grazi Massafera, Ludmilla and Preta Gil were present at the Ewbank celebration.

