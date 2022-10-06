Gleisi invites Lupi to coordinate Lula’s campaign in the 2nd round; PDT president reaffirms support and says it is necessary to ‘prevent an evil’ | Elections 2022 in Sao Paulo

PT president Gleisi Hoffmann invited PDT president Carlos Lupi to join the coordination of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s (PT) campaign in the second round of presidential elections this Wednesday (5th), during a press conference in São Paulo. Paul. Lula disputes the second round with President Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

“For us, the Brasil da Esperança coalition, receiving this support from the PDT, receiving their support, from so many comrades on this journey, is very important. Feel welcome. You will, for sure, if you want and can, integrate President Lula’s campaign coordination in this second round, because we have a great challenge, a great responsibility, which is to overcome authoritarianism and setbacks in this Brazil”, said Gleisi.

Lupi reaffirmed the support of the PDT announced on Tuesday (3) and said that the party, which has already been persecuted, would never be on the side of the torturers.

“It’s not just electing Lula, it’s preventing an evil that Brazilian society is downcast. Bolsonaro represents everything we fought against all our lives. I said it yesterday and I say it again: ‘We are the party of the tortured, the hunted, the exiles. We will never be on the side of the torturers.”

“Standing by your side at this moment is standing on the side of democracy. Alongside the Brazilians who dream of a fairer, more fraternal society, alongside those who have true Christianity. In my bible it says ‘love one another’. What is being sold as a Christian is actually the devil in the form of people,” he added.

2 of 3 Lula (PT) during a press conference with Carlos Lupi, president of the PDT — Photo: Reproduction Lula (PT) during a press conference with Carlos Lupi, president of the PDT — Photo: Reproduction

The PDT announced its support for Lula on Tuesday. The announcement came after the party’s executive meeting late Tuesday morning. In the first round, the PDT had the former governor of Ceará Ciro Gomes as a candidate for the Presidency of the Republic. He came in fourth with 3.5 million votes (3%). Ciro declared support, but did not mention Lula’s name.

“An hour and a half meeting with the entire National Executive of the party, plus state presidents, presidents of movements, federal deputies in office, senators. And we took a unanimous decision, with no opposing vote, the decision to support the most close to us, which is Lula’s candidacy”, stated Lupi.

Without citing Lula, Ciro says he accompanies PDT in support of PT in the 2nd round

Former President Lula (PT) and President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) will contest the second round of elections. Lula received 57.2 million votes (48.4%), and Bolsonaro 51.07 million votes (43.2%).

“Bolsonaro, in our opinion, represents the backwardness of the backwardness of the backwardness of this country, an aspiring dictator, embezzler of public money, a man of false Christian faith,” said Lupi. “Our work to defeat Bolsonaro has to be the absolute priority. Defeating Bolsonaro is a national cause, a cause of the fatherland, a cause of the Democrats”, he added.

3 of 3 Gleisi Hoffmann, PT president, during a press conference — Photo: Fábio Turci/TV Globo Gleisi Hoffmann, PT president, during a press conference — Photo: Fábio Turci/TV Globo

Ciro harshly criticized Lula during the election campaign. The pedetista even called the request for a useful vote promoted by the opponent a “fascist campaign” and said that President Jair Bolsonaro and the PT have the same economic project.

Despite the clashes, Ciro, who at the end of the first round had asked for time to decide who he would support in the second round, must follow the party’s position and will work for the election of PT against Bolsonaro.

Lupi said that the vote last Sunday (2) was not pleasant and it is necessary to reflect on the communication errors during the campaign.

The PDT president said he expected “much more” and that he was “saddened by the result”, but that the party is resisting.

“To say that the result was good is a lie. I expected much more. Now, a gale has come, a right-wing gale that we need to stop to reflect on,” he said.