Globo actress had part of her hand amputated and disappeared from TV

According to Lúcia Veríssimo, the accident happened due to a chainsaw.

In the 80s and 90s, Lucia Verissimo was one of the great names of Brazilian dramaturgy. However, in 2013, she made her last soap opera on Rede Globo.

Thus, after giving life to Paloma’s biological mother in “Amor à Vida”, the artist chose to live a more peaceful life.

Lucia Verissimo lives on a farm in Minas Gerais. In the field, she raises Mangalarga Marchador and Quarter Horse breeds.

In addition, Globo’s muse also has other hobbies, such as woodworking.

LUCIA VERÍSSIMO AMPUTATES PART OF HAND

And speaking of Lúcia Veríssimo’s activities on the farm, recently, she had an accident at the woodworking shop.

At age 64, the famous from Globo needed to amputate a part of her hand. On social media, she spoke about it.

“I cut the top of the thumb of the right hand with the chainsaw. I had a really good leather glove on, and by the time the saw caught the glove, I quickly pulled my hand away.” said the artist.

BACK TO SERIES ON GLOBOPLAY

As we mentioned, Lúcia Veríssimo’s last soap opera on Globo was in 2013, but that year she returned to the small screens.

That’s because, the actress is in the series “Rensga Hills”, which is available on Globoplay streaming.

PASSED SUFFOCATION AT AIRPORT

Active on social networks, Lúcia Veríssimo made a long outburst about a situation she witnessed at an airport.

On the occasion, the Globo artist reported the lack of education of people in the public environment. In the image, she posted a barefoot man with his feet up.

“This guy sitting like he’s sitting on the couch at his house is at the airport”began Lúcia Veríssimo, who continued:

“Talking on the phone in a loud voice, barefoot, with his feet on top of a PUBLIC armchair and of course scratching his lower parts. It’s disgusting”, admitted the famous from Globo.