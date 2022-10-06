Globo reporter reveals that he was threatened by Thiago Brennand after ‘Fantástico’ article | TV

Journalist Valmir Salaro was one of the guests at the “Date” broadcast this Wednesday morning (05). When commenting on the case of Thiago Brennand, a businessman in which he appears assaulting a woman in a gym and investigated on suspicion of rape of nine women, the reporter surprised many people, including Patrícia Poeta, by revealing that he was threatened by the accused during an interview.

As soon as the case was recalled by the presenter of the morning program of Rede Globo, the journalist commented on the case exposed by him in “Fantástico”: “People are afraid [de denunciar] powerful people with a lot of money. Thiago, according to information that we [jornalistas] and the police raised him, he is a very powerful man and had around him, over about 20 years, created a circle of protection around him and this circle was only “pierced” now, by Helena Gomes”.

Soon after the broadcast colleague’s speech, the presenter highlighted the degree of intimacy she has with the journalist when asking a serious question: “Valmir, I want to ask you a question, but you are completely free to answer it or not. I even feel at liberty to ask you that because I already know you. Anyway, or I’ve heard that you’ve been threatened since you started taking care of this case. Is this really true?”.

Without mincing words, the reporter from the Marinho station opened the game and confirmed the attempted intimidation and threat by the investigated: “Patricia, I qualify this situation as a veiled threat. When we went to do the first article, I called him [Thiago Brennand] directly from the newsroom of ‘Fantástico’, located here in São Paulo… We started talking to him in a civilized way, especially because he was being accused of serious crimes”.

the journalist experienced also revealed that he was cursed by Thiago, that he tried to “turn the game” in his favor, contradicting the accusations: “It was my duty, as a journalist, to seek him out so that he could give his version of events, however, he started to attack me. With a very aggressive tone, he cursed me, insulted me and, in a way, he made threats. He threatened on these recordings, attacking everyone and disqualifying the victims.”.

Finally, Valmir Salaro said that, in addition to being threatened during conversations through phone calls, Thiago was not satisfied and even sent him text messages in a threatening tone: “Later the threats were through three messages sent by him to my cell phone”concluded the journalist, who left Patrícia Poeta surprised by the report.

READ TOO: