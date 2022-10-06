Globo will change Guta and Marcelo’s final in Pantanal, says columnist; The couple’s conclusion will be different from the 1990 soap opera

the end of gutta (Julia Dalavia) and Marcelo (Lucas Leto) in wetland has everything to surprise Brazilian viewers. That’s because anyone who had the chance to see the original 1990 soap opera must remember the conclusion of the couple. According to columnist Patricia Kogutfrom the newspaper The globethose who expect this submission for the lovebirds may be disappointed.

This is because, according to the information, gutta and Marcelo will not marry at the end of the plot. the plan of Bruno Luperi is to show the young people together with the child on the mother’s lap during the wedding scene of José Leoncio (Marcos Palmeira) and Phylum (Drica Moraes). In Benedito Ruy Barbosa’s version, things happened differently.

remember

In the first airing of the novel, zuleica (Rosamaria Murtinho) takes advantage of the priest and the José Leoncio (Claudio Marzo) and Phylum (Jussara Freire) to marry her daughter. She herself asks the blessed to minister the moment and the action has the blessing of the farmer. ”

Neighbor (José Leôncio), I know it’s your party, but first I’d like to invite you to be godfather to my grandson, you and your wife. Then, if it wasn’t too audacious with the priest, I’d like you to marry my son Marcelo and the guttawho are my grandson’s parents”, said the character.



It is worth mentioning that in addition to José Leoncio (Marcos Palmeira) and Phylum (Dira Paes), in the final marriage they will marry Zefa (Paula Barbosa) and Thaddeus (José Loreto) and Sister (Camila Morgado) and José Lucas (Irandhir Santos). Throughout the chapter Guta will also be portrayed dancing with Alcides (Juliano Cazarré), to show that there is no bitterness between the two.