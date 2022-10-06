Globo’s golden egg hen returns to erase bad impression

Next Sunday (09), TV Globo shows Ivete and the Mascarados – A Special The Masked Singer Brasil. On the show, artists who were in the first and second seasons of the reality will revive their characters in duets with the singer-host.

However, the date on which the program was recorded, still in January, stands out, perhaps the longest interval between the production and exhibition of unprecedented entertainment content on Globo. But it is worth remembering that this is The Masked Singer Brasil, considered the newest “golden egg chicken” of the broadcaster.

Anyway, even with the late showing, the special comes in handy to erase the bad impression left by Pipoca da Ivete. Just see that the calls are already on the air with relative frequency.

Hits in unreleased versions

The special will bet on great hits by Ivete Sangalo in unpublished versions. Among them The Moon I Gave You, Big Luck, When The Rain Passes and the recent Time of Joy. In addition to the musical duets, the former participants will also comment on the experience of participating in the attraction and comment on their lives and careers after having their identity revealed.

Will be back: from the first season, Macaw (Cris Vianna), Monstro (Nicolas Prates), Jacaré (Martn’alia) and Dogão (Sidney Magal). From this year’s edition, champions Dragão (David Junior), Camaleão (Thiago Fragoso), Caranguejo (Aline Wirley), Robot (Juan Paiva) and Ursa (Daiane dos Santos), in addition to the lioness, made by the protagonist of Travessia, were rescued. , Lucy Alves.

Priscilla Alcântara, who consecrated herself as Unicorn, also participates. Want more reasons to see the special? There is also a performance by guest artists, Sandy and Banda Mellim. The only catch is that none of the jurors will be present.

withered popcorn

Pardon the pun, Pipoca da Ivete didn’t pop. Even before the premiere, criticism of the format was already recurrent, both among the public and in the specialized press.

Excessive editing, added to silly jokes – many of them without enough appeal to arouse the fans of those who are at home – made the program be compared to the Zig Zag Arena, a resounding failure shown at the end of last year. Proof of this is: Globo did not hesitate to throw seven episodes of Fernanda Gentil’s show in the trash.

Pipoca da Ivete just didn’t have the same fate (in some editions, it dropped the Ibope of the Maximum Temperature films and was surpassed, albeit by minutes, by Domingo Legal, in great phase in SBT) precisely because of Ivete’s charisma and her good acceptance in the advertising market.

Ivete is a decoy of good sponsors and Globo was not going to subject her to the shame of canceling a program commanded by her. Anyway, it’s valid to say: unlike the Zig Zag, Popcorn has salvation. Ivete needs less script and more improvisation, in addition to being more current.

the lack of timing

One of the team’s biggest mistakes in the first season was not taking a ride on the “ignored” buzz that William Bonner gave the singer. On August 23, while the journalist was leaving Estúdios Globo, the interpreter of Festa, wearing a bathrobe, joined a crowd to make a racket of good.

Due to security protocols, however, the owner of the most famous good night in Brazil did not roll down his car window. After he discovered the illustrious crashes among the anonymous, Bonner recorded a video apologizing.

“I left there energized, it was very good. Then I went to sleep and, when I woke up, I knew that Ivete Sangalo was in her bathrobe, there, in the middle of that group. Sorry majesty. I love you!”.

It was the perfect hook to produce a meeting between Ivete and Bonner, first as an apology on television and then to see Bonner out of his comfort zone, as an interviewee.

We hope that the entire team manages to redesign the format, betting heavily on Ivete’s charisma. Maybe even invest in live editions. Who knows, maybe even find good professionals in the competition…

But while Pipoca doesn’t come back, we can only wait for the new season of The Masked Singer. What we will see on Sunday is just an appetizer…