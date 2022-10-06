Gloria Maria criticizes influencer who says she is the first black Brazilian woman to go around the world: ‘Ugly’

Climate pie! Gloria Maria gave a huge scolding to digital influencer Nataly Gabrielly, owner of the Instagram profile “Travel without limits”.

The presenter of “Globo reporter” went to the young woman’s social network to complain about the fact that Nataly said on her page to be the “first black Brazilian woman visiting every country in the world”. Such a description can be found in the influencer’s Instagram bio, who has more than 50,000 followers.

Annoyed, Gloria left a message in Nataly’s latest post scolding her.

“Honey, you can’t say you’re the first black Brazilian woman to visit every country in the world. It’s ugly. It looks like you want to take advantage of the work and success of those who came before and continue to travel the world for destiny and passion . Humility is part of wisdom”, criticized the journalist, who in more than 50 years of career traveled the world doing several reports for Globo.

The young woman responded by explaining that she is “on a journey to visit all the countries in the world in record time, competing with an American”.

Nataly ended the controversy by stating that she was inspired by the presenter: “You are an inspiration to me and opened paths and doors for many, especially for me. I didn’t finish the trip, I don’t call myself the first to visit all the countries, on my way”.