Good oldies: 5 10-year-old used cars that still look like new – 10/06/2022

Who doesn’t like the smell of a brand new vehicle? You, who are a faithful reader of my columns, know that my focus is on the used market, but of course I’m not stupid. A brand new cart, with the right to plastic and seals to be removed by the first owner, is all good.

However, this ideal world is very far from the reality of most Brazilians, where I include myself. New cars are very expensive, and interest in them cannot keep up with the constant rise in prices. The alternative is the used market, which can cater for all budgets and tastes, but requires patience and expertise to get good deals.

A fact that has drawn attention and has been propagated in some articles is the greater interest in cars that are more than 10 years old. It’s not difficult to understand what’s happening, the explanation is simple: expensive new vehicles drive up used car prices. The salary of Brazilians does not follow this rise, so there are older cars to serve this public.

With that in mind, I tried to list some good models that are exactly 10 years old, but with a design that has aged well and that’s why they still look like new cars and don’t look bad on the streets. It’s proof that you can have a more used car, but without losing your poise.

Honda Civic 2012

The 2012 model Honda Civic marks the beginning of the successful 9th ​​generation. It achieved what seemed impossible: further improving the look of the famous 8th generation, informally called the “New Civic”. Whoever runs this model feels inside a modern and current car, even superior to some new models.

The most desired version is the EXS, which has a sunroof, four airbags, stability control, multimedia center, leather upholstery, automatic air conditioning, cruise control, 1.8-liter engine and five-speed automatic transmission. All this for around R$67,000, but you can pay less than R$60,000 for the LXS version, which loses some of these items.

Audi A1 2012

How about a Volkswagen Gol with the refinement of an Audi? But calm down, I don’t want to say that the A1 is just a more luxurious VW. They are completely different cars, but similar in size. The smallest of the Audis enchants precisely for this reason, and makes the joy of those who like small cars, less than 4 meters long.

The 2012 model is as well-appointed as any other Audi from that era, and let’s face it, it’s still pretty current. It wasn’t even so full of convenience equipment, but it was neat in safety equipment, in addition to having the modern 1.4-liter engine, with turbo and direct injection.

Only the gearbox, a 7-speed dual-clutch automated gearbox, requires a little attention when inspecting the used car to avoid the risk of buying a problematic car. For just over BRL 61,000 it is possible to have this jewel of the brand with the four rings in the garage, a car with 10 years of life, but looking like a brand new one.

Chevrolet Cruze 2012

Launched in 2011 as a 2012 model, the Cruze arrived with Chevrolet’s world car credential. The aggressive look still looks good and looks nothing like previous Chevrolets like Astra and Vectra. Since the LT version, the simplest, the vehicle was already equipped with four airbags, stability and traction controls, speed controller, 1.8 engine and option of manual or automatic transmission, both 6-speed.

The LTZ version adds leather upholstery, presence key, curtain airbags and multimedia center. Those who opt for the hatch body in this more complete version still have a sunroof. Prices start at R$52,000 for the manual LT version, whether sedan or hatch, and reach R$57,000 for the automatic LTZ hatch.

Hyundai Azera 2012

The beautiful Hyundai cars we know today were very different more than 10 years ago. One of the models responsible for drastically changing the brand’s look was the 2012 Azera. The body design was very well defined, and the car is beautiful from any angle. You look at one on the street and you can’t imagine it’s that age.

There are many treats in the car, which has heated seats and steering wheel, electric seats with memory, panoramic roof, two-zone air conditioning, 3.0 engine with 250 hp, and 6-speed automatic transmission. For around R$70,000, that is, little more than the value of a brand new Fiat Mobi, it is possible to have this great sedan to parade used in style.

Mitsubishi ASX 2012

Photos of the new generation of ASX in Europe are already circulating, which is nothing more than a Renault Captur with emblems of the Japanese brand. A bit depressing, even more so when the trajectory of the legitimate ASX is analyzed, which passed 10 years of life with few visual changes, proving that the car was born with a more than bold look for the time.

The 2012 model, the second year of the ASX in our market, is so similar to the newest ones that it will fool anyone on the street. The most interesting version of this SUV is the AWD, which, as the name suggests, has all-wheel drive.

Very complete and safe, it has seven airbags, front seat heating, automatic air conditioning, automatic pilot, and has the panoramic roof and xenon headlights as options. For just over R$ 63 thousand, it is an excellent option for those who need an SUV, but have to resort to the used market.

