Google gets fined millions for collecting location data with GPS disabled

Abhishek Pratap 19 hours ago News Comments Off on Google gets fined millions for collecting location data with GPS disabled 0 Views

Google agreed to pay $85 million (~R$441 million) to end a lawsuit where the company is accused of collecting users’ location data, even when the GPS is turned off.

The lawsuit was filed in 2020 in the state of Arizona, in the United States, and the attorney general claims that Google uses “obscure patterns” to obtain the user’s location to serve ads.

In the lawsuit, authorities allege that Google used weather apps to collect a user’s location. This happened even when GPS was turned off in the smartphone settings.

A second accusation against Google is that the company overcomplicates privacy settings to make it difficult to access location features. As a result, as much as you disable the smartphone’s GPS, the user is often unaware that Google continues to collect data.

Commenting on the settlement, José Castaneda, a spokesman for Google, noted that the lawsuit was brought based on outdated privacy policies.

We provide simple controls and auto-delete options for location data and are always working to minimize the data we collect.

This is not the first time Google has been forced to pay fines for collecting location data. The company has already been sued in Australia, France and the United Kingdom.

Tags

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

US court suspends Twitter lawsuit against Elon Musk to allow completion of purchase of social network | Technology

The US court ruled on Thursday (6) the suspension of the lawsuit that Twitter is …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved