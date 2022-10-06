Google will pay US$85 million for collecting location data without consent

In 2020, Google was sued in the US state of Arizona for violating consumer protection laws. by collecting location data from Android OS users without their consent. now the tech giant has reached a settlement in court and, in the context of the resolution of the case, will pay 85 million dollars.

Quoted by Bloomberg, Mark Brnovich, Arizona Attorney Generalindicates that the agreement represents the largest amount paid per single user by Google in a lawsuit of its kind.

Already José Castañeda, a Google spokesperson, says the court case was based on old policies that the company changed several years ago.. The spokesperson emphasizes that the technology provides “simple controls and automatic deletion options regarding location data”, and is also making efforts to minimize the amount of information it collects.

remember that the process resulted from a state investigation that began in 2018after a report by the Associated Press revealed that Google was monitoring the location of smartphones through various applications and services, despite presenting privacy settings to users.

Originally, according to the lawsuit filed in Arizona State Superior Court, Google would have had to pay back all the profit it had made from the data collection, in addition to receiving a fine of 10,000 dollars for each infringement committed. In January of this year, Google tried to appeal the decision, however, the Court denied the request.