Grealish reveals rival goalkeeper’s confession about Haaland: ‘He’s not human’ | Champions League

Grealish reveals rival goalkeeper's confession about Haaland: 'He's not human'

“He’s always there. It’s a pleasure to play with him. Their goalkeeper told me after one of the goals that he’s not human. And I said: I know,” Grealish revealed.

Despite the 5-0, Grabara was one of the highlights of the match, with several difficult defenses that avoided an even bigger massacre. Midfielder Grealish, who was named the man of the match by UEFA, also said that it is a pleasure to play with Haaland and that the Norwegian is always prepared to score goals.

– Wants to know? It’s unbelievable, honestly. I’ve never seen this in my life. I can only laugh, like, how does he do it? asked Grealish in an interview after the confrontation.

Pep Guardiola’s team reached their third victory in three games in Group G of the Champions. The number 9, in turn, reached 20 goals in 12 matches in the season.

Haaland scored twice in Manchester City v Copenhagen – Photo: Lee Smith/Reuters

Grabara, goalkeeper of Copenhagen, was one of the highlights against Manchester City, even with the rout – Photo: Craig Brough/Reuters

