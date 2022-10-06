Ground beef: see what are the new sales rules and understand what changes | agribusiness

The rule takes effect from November 1st. for establishments and industries producing ground meat that are registered with the inspection bodies of products of animal origin. They will have a period of one year to adapt to the conditions provided for in the ordinance.

The body says that the new regulation aims to ensure product safety, as well as transparency for consumers.

“These are updates and improvements in the face of the modernization of production processes and industrial procedures,” said Ana Lúcia Viana, director of the Inspection Department for Products of Animal Origin.

The minced meat must be packed immediately after grinding with each product package having a maximum weight of 1 kilo;

not allowed obtaining minced meat by grinding meat from bone scraping or obtained from any other mechanical bone separation processes;

THE meat obtained from skeletal muscle mass is a mandatory ingredient in the manufacture of minced meat;

THE maximum fat percentage of the product must be informed on the main panel, next to the sales denomination;

The raw material for manufacturing the product must be exclusively meat, submitted to prior cooling or freezing processing;

IT IS prohibited the use of industrial meat for the manufacture of minced meat and the obtaining of minced meat from offal grinding;

Chilled ground beef should be kept between 0°C and 4°C and the ground beef frozen at a maximum temperature of -12°C;

O product cannot leave the grinding equipment at a temperature above 7°C and must be immediately subjected to cooling or rapid freezing.

