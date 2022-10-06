GTA 5: player completes the game peacefully after 3 years

Whereas GTA 5 was released in 2013 and we are still waiting for its sequel, it is understandable that fans of the franchise had to get creative to still find some fun different from the usual in the game. In the case of streamer Matthew Judge, also known online as DarkViperAU, the idea was complete the entire game as peacefully as possible. With the very violent nature of the series GTAyou can already understand that this must not have been easy at all.

In fact, it took Matthew 3 years, more specifically 1227 days, to get to the end of the title’s credits with this goal of killing or hurting as few NPCs as possible. The boy started his adventure in May 2019 and recorded over a thousand hours of gameplay, going through every story mission and avoiding every murder he could. According to its own rules, only eliminations necessary for the plot to move forward would be made.

One of the methods that the streamer adopted was to make other NPCs shoot people during combat, in addition to betting heavily on their stealth techniques to avoid being seen by enemies and starting battles by accident. It’s worth mentioning that cheat codes or mods weren’t used all this time, something that could have made the challenge a lot easier.

For those who were curious, after the last video of the saga was posted yesterday, October 3rd, you could see that this pacifist game took “only” the lives of 96 NPCs. Although the number may seem high for someone who has never played GTAwe know that this is a possible amount to achieve in just a few hours of play.

Fortunately, that time was not wasted for nothing, as the pacifist series has garnered no less than 30 million views on Matthew’s videos and 90,000 new subscribers to his YouTube channel. It remains to be seen what the next absurd challenge the boy will choose to face next.