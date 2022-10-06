Gusttavo Lima’s children pose on their father’s millionaire yacht in Miami

Gusttavo Lima and Andressa Suita enjoy a yacht tour with their children in Miami, USA

the country singer Gusttavo Lima and his wife, model and digital influencer Andressa Suita, are spending a season in the United States with their two children. They are proud dads of the boys: Gabriel, 5, and Samuel, 4.

Despite the holiday atmosphere and with the family together, the famous countryman’s trip was for work reasons. Gusttavo took his “Ambassador” tour to the land of Uncle Sam. The singer performed in three American cities: Miami, Newark and Boston.

Andressa Suita and the heirs followed the tour closely. The family enjoyed the comfort in these days of hard work in the luxurious apartment of the sertanejo in the city of Miami. After a few days abroad, they are already about to return to Brazil.

Next Thursday (6th), Gusttavo Lima will return to the Brazilian stages. The show of the “Ambassador” tour will be in the city of Boa Vista, in Roraima. In fact, once he lands in his homeland, the singer will put together a series of shows. Moving on to Goiás, Mato Grosso, São Paulo, and much more.

To enjoy the last moments in the United States, the family enjoyed a beautiful late afternoon sailing the seas around Miami. Gusttavo Lima, Andressa Suita, Gabriel and Samuel posed hugging each other admiring the sunset. In the video shown by the digital influencer, it still shows the landscape under the light of the sunset and birds flying over the luxurious yacht of the sertanejo. In the caption, the famous summed up: “In peace”.

“What a blessing”, commented a dazzled internet user about the image. The also digital influencer Bella Falconi said: “There is nothing more beautiful than a family”. “What a perfection of God”, declared another internet user. Another fan made a point of praising the beautiful images: “What a peaceful video”.

Tell us what you think!