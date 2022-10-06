Haaland scores two, Manchester City thrash Copenhagen and maintain 100% in Champions League

Haaland scores twice in the first half, Manchester City beats Copenhagen 5-0 to reach nine points in the 1st phase of the Champions League

For the third round of the group stage of the Champions LeagueO Manchester City scored two goals from Haaland to win the Copenhagen, by 5 to 0, this Wednesday (5). The other goals of the game were scored by Khocholave, against, Mahrez and Julián Álvarez.

With the result, the English team continues with 100% success in European competition this season and leads group G.

As was to be expected, Manchester City was the absolute owner of the game. Playing at home, the English team didn’t let Copenhagen breathe and it didn’t take long to open the scoring.

At seven minutes, cancel received on the right, carried, crossed low and Haaland, free at the time of the penalty mark, finished first to open the scoring.

Even after the goal, Manchester City didn’t take their foot off the accelerator and went on top of the opponent. With a lot of game volume and being the owner of the attacking field, the English team finished more than 10 times in the first 30 minutes and managed to double the advantage.

At 32, after a corner kick away by the defense, Sergio Gomez finished with the first shot, the goalkeeper gave a rebound and Haaland, free in the small area, completed for the goal and doubled the advantage.

Seven minutes later, City scored again. Grealish made the move on the left, played for Sergio Gómez, finishes from outside the area strong, the ball deflected in Khocholava and went to the goal, closing the score at 3 to 0 in the first half.

In the second half, the story did not change and Manchester City returned to score in the first minutes. At 10 minutes, Mahrez turned the victory into a rout by taking a penalty.

After the fourth goal, with some changes on both sides, the pace and intensity decreased. Despite this, the English team returned to swing the nets. At 31, after a collective play, Mahrez found Julián Álvarez and the Argentine scored the fifth.

In the final minutes, both teams seemed to wait for the final whistle and Manchester City added three more points in the Champions League.

Championship status

With the result, Manchester City continues with 100% of success in the Champions League of the current season, after three rounds, and leads the group G.

Conpenhagen is still without a win in the current edition of the European competition. After three games, the team from Denmark won just one point and shares the bottom of the bracket with Sevilla.

The highlight: Haaland

Once again, Haaland was the big name in Manchester City’s victory. With two goals in the first half, the Norwegian striker was the highlight of the game and commanded the third English victory in the current Champions League season.

Sorry: Copenhagen Attack

Playing away from home, the Danish team’s attack was just an extra in the match. Without getting any shots for most of the game, Copenhagen’s forwards did nothing in England.

next games

The two teams return to the field next weekend, for the national championships of their countries.

On Saturday (8), Manchester City will host the southamptonfor the ninth round of the Premier League.

Copenhagen will have the Nordsjaellandat home, for the Danish League round on Saturday (8).

Datasheet

Manchester City 5 x 0 Copenhagen

GOALS: Haaland (4min and 32min), Khocholave ​​(39min against), Mahrez (55min), Julián Álvarez (76min)

MANCHESTER CITY: Ederson, Cancelo (Lewis), Rúben Dias, Laporte and Sergio Gómez, Gundogan, Bernardo Silva (Wilson-Esbrand), Grealish and Mahrez, Julián Álvarez and Haaland (Palmer). Coach: Pep Guardiola

COPENHAGEN: Grabara, Diks (Ankersen), Vavro, Khocholava and Kristansen, Lerager (Sorensen), Stamenic, Jóhannesson and Claesson (Mukairu), Daramy (Haraldsson) and Karamoko (Lund). Coach: Jacob Neestrup Hansen