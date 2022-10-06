Hapvida (HAPV3) acquires low-cost healthcare operator for BRL 120 million

Hapvida (HAPV3) signed a contract for the acquisition of 100% of the voting capital of Sistemas e Planos de Saúde by its wholly-owned subsidiary Notre Dame Intermédica Saúde, the company informed this Wednesday night (5).

The acquisition price is R$120 million, to be paid in cash, subject to changes in indebtedness and working capital, in addition to having a portion retained to guarantee any contingencies.

Sistemas operates through a health plan operator with approximately 77 thousand beneficiaries located mainly in the city of São Paulo/SP (approximately 65 thousand lives) and in other cities in the metropolitan region of Greater São Paulo (Osasco, Guarulhos, Embu and Cotia).

Sistemas is a low-cost health care provider that recorded net revenue of approximately R$79 million in the 12 months prior to July/22 and a cash loss ratio of 73.4%.

According to a statement, the transaction aims to accelerate growth in all of Sistemas’ areas of operation, in addition to capturing administrative and care synergies (verticalization) in these regions where the company already has a large structure of its own medical and hospital service network.

