Hapvida (HAPV3) buys low-cost healthcare operator Sistemas for BRL 120 million – Money Times

THE hapvida (HAPV3) announced this Wednesday (5th) that it has entered into a contract for the acquisition of 100% of the voting capital of systemsoperating in Sao Paulo through a health plan operator.

The acquisition was carried out through Hapvida’s wholly-owned subsidiary, NotreDame Intermedicafor the amount of R$ 120 million.

The amount will be paid in cash and in cash. The amount is subject to changes in indebtedness and working capital, in addition to having a portion withheld to guarantee any contingencies.

Sistemas has approximately 77,000 beneficiaries located mostly in the city of São Paulo (SP) and in other cities in the greater São Paulo metropolitan region (Osasco, Guarulhos, Embu and Cotia).

Sistemas is a low-cost healthcare operator. In the 12 months prior to July 2022, the company reported net revenue of approximately R$79 million and a cash loss ratio of 73.4%.

According to Hapvida, the transaction aims to “accelerate growth in all of Sistemas’ areas of operation, in addition to capturing administrative and care synergies (verticalization) in these regions where the company already has a large structure of its own network of medical and hospital care”.

Completion of the transaction is subject to certain conditions precedent, including regulatory approval.

Hapvida also informed this Wednesday that there was approval of the decision order that determined the extinction and shelving of the process referring to the transfer by the company of the portfolio of beneficiaries of health insurance gives Plamed due to the withdrawal of the operation by the parties.

