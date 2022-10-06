“Has invested out of his own pocket”; Patrick de Paula’s situation ‘leaks’ and surprises Palmeiras fans

The steering wheel has no morale at Botafogo and was being criticized, but there was backstage brought by Venê Casagrande

There is no doubt that many fans of the palm trees were very excited about the start of Patrick de Paula in the professionals, even more after high level and quality performances with the left leg. With Luxemburgo, for example, he stood out a lot and decided Paulistão, being marked by a penalty scored against Corinthians with enormous category.

However, already being commanded by Abel Ferreira, the youngster even had good games at times in Verdão, but he was not constant, receiving criticism even for controversies outside the field, something that did not please the Portuguese commander. As a result, in the first minimally good proposal, the board agreed to release him to Botafogo.

In Rio de Janeiro, however, the situation has not changed and many negative messages are constantly heard regarding the player. Last weekend, shirt 8 was even off the list of related Luís Castro for the duel against his former cluba situation that was exposed and explained by the gringo:

“Patrick is in no condition to play, he is below the players who are in his position. For me, the player is the whole, either he can play or he cannot play. Either it’s in condition or it’s not in condition, and as long as you’re not in conditions, you won’t go to the game“, said the Portuguese. However, journalist Venê Casagrande, in the newspaper O Dia, brought information about the midfielder.

As pointed out by Venê, Patrick de Paula went through a “a facial paralysis (Bell’s Palsy), which made the steering wheel not train for a long period”. According to the journalist, the player has invested out of his own pocket to try to make himself available to the alvinegra coaching staff as soon as possible.

“The steering wheel, according to sources heard by the report, spends around R$ 20 thousand to do work outside Botafogo, such as monitoring with a nutritionist to have the best physical shape, a professional specialist in mobility, osteopath, physical preparation and still has a mental coaching to know how to deal with pressure and demands“, pointed out Vene. It is worth remembering that the athlete’s managers had a recent meeting with director André Mazzuco and heard that the young man has been showing excellent behavior.