“He is loved by two dads”

Actor Carmo Dalla Vecchia, 51, used his social networks, this Wednesday (5), to expose an unpleasant situation involving an internet user. He received a message with strong words after sharing a video accompanied by his 3-year-old son Pedro. The follower made severe criticism for the fact that the famous man naturally treats the little one with two parents.

“Normalizing for the child that he has two fathers or two mothers is a way of imposing on him what the adult believes is right. […] Sorry that you are lying to your children, be honest and objective with them, say that you chose partners and partners that go against the natural law of science, but that you are happy making that choice, because they chose to prioritize their own interests “criticized.

Currently on the air with the soap opera Cara e Coragem, a 7 pm serial on Globo, Carmo Dalla Vecchia is married to the author João Emanuel Carneiro, 52. The artist was not intimidated by the words contrary to his attitude and used his official Instagram account to post the comment you received. And he went further: he revealed the name of the internet user.

“I usually protect the name of people who send me directs. But this person sent me this comment so anyone could see it without any concerns about anonymity. Would anyone like to answer them in my comments? I would do this myself if I wasn’t working so much and the time left is for my son, who is loved not only by TWO DADS, but by many, many other people! I’ll tag her in my post. Feel free!”, he replied.